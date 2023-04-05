‘Pushpa 2:’ ‘Hunt for Pushpa’ video released

“Pushpa,” a highly anticipated action drama movie starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has gained immense popularity across India. Fans from all parts of the world are eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel, “Pushpa: The Rule,” which has generated a new buzz among netizens.

To add to the excitement, the movie’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, launched a new campaign called “Hunt before the Rule,” which has sparked speculation about a possible official announcement for the much-awaited sequel.

The announcement of a new update by Mythri Movie Makers on Twitter, scheduled for April 8, 2023, has sent fans into overdrive. While some believed that the update would revolve around Rashmika Mandanna, as it coincides with her birthday, the new announcement was about the search for Pushpa, the movie’s main character. The producer released a new video describing how Pushpa had escaped from jail in Tirupati and is now untraceable.

Mythri Movie Makers has promised to answer the questions that have been buzzing among the audience regarding Pushpa’s whereabouts on April 7, 2023, a day before Allu Arjun’s birthday. The video release of “The Hunt for Pushpa” will be a pre-birthday treat for Allu Arjun, who is the lead star of the movie and has risen to prominence through his role in the first installment of Pushpa. This announcement has created unprecedented levels of excitement among fans.

“Pushpa: The Rule” is a sequel to the blockbuster hit “Pushpa: The Rise,” which starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will continue the story of the first chapter and will primarily focus on giving closure to Pushpa’s life. The filmmakers are also planning to introduce new characters to the story to make it more interesting. Although filming for the sequel began, director Sukumar was dissatisfied with the footage shot so far.

Therefore, he has taken a scheduled break of three months to re-shoot and improve the movie’s content, ensuring that it is worth watching and does not disappoint the audience after the hype of the first installment. Although Pushpa 2 was initially scheduled for release this year, with the director’s break, the movie might be postponed until 2024.