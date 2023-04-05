Wind chill makes the air feel colder in Punjab

Light rain with thunderstorm lashed out different areas of capital metropolis Lahore, tripping dozens of electricity feeders and turning the weather pleasent.

According to Meteorology Department light drizzle would likely to continue till Thursday.

Light rain lashed Gulberg, Harbanspora, Mughalpura, Defence, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat and Wahdat Colony in Muslim Town areas.

The weather will remain pleasant next week, according to the Meteorological Department.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in northeastern Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in country.

Weather remained dry over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central/south Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) in last 24 hours: Balochistan: Sibbi 15, Barkhan 05, Punjab: Khanewal 10, Multan (Airport 09, City 03), Sahiwal 08, Toba Tek Singh 05, D.G.Khan 04, Jhang 03, Bhakkar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 08, Mirkhani 06, Bacha Khan Airport 05, Drosh 04, Peshawar 03, Kalam 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 07, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 03, Airport 02) and Garhidupatta 01.

Wednesday’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Mithi 38, Tando Jam and Mohenjo Daro 37.