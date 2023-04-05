Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Abdul Rehman to supervise training camp of Pakistan team

Abdul Rehman will be assistant of Grant Bradburn in New Zealand series
Qadir Khawaja Apr 05, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Abdur Rehman was Pakistan’s interim head coach for Afghanistan series. PHOTO: PCB</p>

Abdur Rehman was Pakistan’s interim head coach for Afghanistan series. PHOTO: PCB

Abdul Rehman will be supervisor of the training camp of Pakistan Cricket Team’s camp for the series against New Zealand, as he will be assistant of Grant Bradburn in the T20 and ODI series.

The training camp for the limited over series will start from 7 April whereas new head coach Grant Bradburn and batting coach Andrew Puttick will join the team on 11 April.

The bowling coach for the series, Umar Gul will also be present whereas fielding coach at the camp will be Abdul Majeed.

Umar Gul was also the bowling coach in the series against Afghanistan and he will be bowling coach, as the new bowling coach Morne Morkel is busy with Indian Premier League (IPL).

PCB had finalised the deal with all the coaches yesterday, whereas Mickey Arthur had signed the contract as well.

pakistan vs New Zealand

coach

pakistan cricket

abdul rehman

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div