Abdul Rehman to supervise training camp of Pakistan team

Abdul Rehman will be supervisor of the training camp of Pakistan Cricket Team’s camp for the series against New Zealand, as he will be assistant of Grant Bradburn in the T20 and ODI series.

The training camp for the limited over series will start from 7 April whereas new head coach Grant Bradburn and batting coach Andrew Puttick will join the team on 11 April.

The bowling coach for the series, Umar Gul will also be present whereas fielding coach at the camp will be Abdul Majeed.

Umar Gul was also the bowling coach in the series against Afghanistan and he will be bowling coach, as the new bowling coach Morne Morkel is busy with Indian Premier League (IPL).

PCB had finalised the deal with all the coaches yesterday, whereas Mickey Arthur had signed the contract as well.