‘The Big Bang Theory’ under fire for promoting offensive language

Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst, sent a legal notice to Netflix, demanding that the streaming platform remove an episode of the popular sitcom, “The Big Bang Theory,” for promoting sexism and misogyny.

Specifically, Kumar objects to a scene from the show’s second season, in which actor Jim Parsons refers to Aishwarya Rai as a “poor man’s Madhuri Dixit,” with actor Kunal Nayyar’s character responding that Madhuri Dixit is a “leprous prostitute” in comparison.

Netflix has redirected Kumar to Warner Bros, the licensor of the show, who is expected to take the next steps in addressing the issue. In response to Netflix’s redirect, Kumar says he hopes the producers of The Big Bang Theory will take appropriate content moderation measures and ensure their content is free from abusive language towards people and cultures.

Kumar believes that all programs that use derogatory language in the name of humor must be taken down. He argues that the incident highlights the need for content moderation on streaming platforms when foul language crosses a certain line. Kumar notes that there are plenty of other shows where content needs to be regulated and hopes that this incident will bring attention to the issue.

While The Big Bang Theory episode may be one such issue, the show has remained one of the most-watched sitcoms on Netflix since it first premiered on CBS on September 24, 2007.