Chris Pratt expresses interest to play ‘Booster Gold’ in upcoming DC project

Chris Pratt has hinted that he would consider playing the role of Booster Gold in DC’s upcoming project if offered. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star expressed his interest during an interview with Rolling Stone, saying that if the Suicide Squad director James Gunn believed he was the right fit for the role, then he would “have to consider it.”

Fans have urged Gunn to cast Pratt for the role of “Booster Gold,” a character who initially appeared as a glory-seeker, who became a superhero for fame and money. DC is reportedly considering developing a live-action TV series based on the character, which was created in the 1980s.

In other news, James Gunn, the director of the “Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” has praised Taika Waititi for detaching “Thor’s” story arc from the “Guardians’ in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” film. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn revealed that he didn’t know the Guardians would team up with the Greek god in “Avengers: Endgame’s” conclusion.

He added that he was relieved when Waititi decided to detach Thor’s storyline, as it gave him more creative flexibility. Gunn recounted that when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told him that Waititi would direct “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and that the Guardians would appear in it, he was relieved. Gunn also revealed that Thor wasn’t originally going to be part of the third film in the Guardians trilogy, but he had to adjust his plans after the events of Endgame.