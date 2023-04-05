Shekhar Kapur to create Indian version of ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

Renowned Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has recently announced his plans to create an Indian equivalent of the wildly successful Harry Potter franchise. Kapur, who has previously directed critically acclaimed films such as Bandit Queen and Elizabeth, is known for his unique style and innovative storytelling. His announcement has created a buzz among fans of both Indian cinema and the Harry Potter series.

The upcoming Indian franchise is set to be based on the bestselling book series by author Ashwin Sanghi, titled The Krishna Key. Sanghi’s novel tells the story of a history professor who must decipher clues left by Lord Krishna to uncover a secret that could change the course of humanity. The series has been described as a thrilling adventure that combines mythology, history, and suspense, making it a perfect fit for Kapur’s creative vision.

Kapur’s new project will aim to capture the magic and wonder of the Harry Potter franchise while infusing it with Indian mythology and culture. In a recent interview, he stated that he wants to create an Indian equivalent of Hogwarts, the magical school from the Harry Potter series. Kapur also emphasized that his goal is not to copy the Harry Potter franchise but to create something that is uniquely Indian and appeals to a global audience.

The announcement has garnered a lot of attention and excitement from fans of both Indian cinema and the Harry Potter franchise. With Kapur’s innovative vision and Sanghi’s captivating story, the Indian equivalent of Harry Potter has the potential to become a massive success.