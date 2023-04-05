Gold prices in Pakistan reach record all-time high

The price of 24 Karat gold in the domestic market reached all-time high after gaining whooping Rs2500 in a single day while the previous metal gained record Rs8,200 since the start of the trading week.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs186,042 after gaining Rs2142.

Gold price in global market

The price of gold per ounce in the international market gained record $41. In the last three day, the global value per ounce of gold increased by record $54.

According to commodity market experts, reasons for rise in gold and silver rates in commodity market linked weakness in Pakistani Rupee against US dollar rate, highest ever interest rate, economic uncertainty and rising crude oil prices.

On Tuesday, gold surged to historic high, as the per tola price of 24 karat gold rose by Rs5000, hitting Rs214,500 as compared to Rs209,500 on Monday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs4288, reaching Rs183,900 from Rs179,612, while the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs168,575 from Rs164,645.

The price of per tola silver also increased by Rs 100 to close at Rs 2450, and the ten-gram silver surged by Rs 85.47 to Rs 2100.48.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 12 to $1982 against its sale at $1970, according to the association.

