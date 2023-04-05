Shamoon Abbasi ties the knot for fourth time

Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah have been in the limelight ever since they started going out. The couple worked together in the famous movie “Durj.” The film did not do very well at the box office but the leads of the movie got closer as being friends.

The couple was seen sharing pictures together on social media sites as they brought their relationship to the public. They were seen to be sharing a very sweet bond full of joy and laughters. Though they did not reveal anything by giving any official statement about them being together until now.

Sherry Shah took to Facebook to announce their marriage as she shared the happy news with her fans and followers. She wrote, “I appreciate so many things about you, your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour, your way of seeing the beauty in the world and how fun you are to be with, and how beautiful my life has become because of you. thanks for being the best thing in my life, every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. thanks for existing. happy birthday Shamoon Abbasi hubs.”

It was Sherry Shah’s second marriage and Shamoon Abbasi’s fourth marriage after Javeria Abbasi, Humaima Malick and Javeria Randhawa.