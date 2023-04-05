ECP issues revised schedule for Punjab elections

Following the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of elections in Punjab, the electoral watchdog on Wednesday issued a revised schedule.

The polling in general elections for Punjab Assembly will now be held on May 14.

In this regard, a notification was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with partial modification in the election schedule.

According to the new program, the last date for filing appeals against decisions of the returning officers (ROs) pertaining to nomination papers will be April 10.

The appellate tribunal will resolve all such applications latest by April 17.

Following this, the ECP will publish the revised list of candidates the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates has been set as April 19 while the candidates will be allotted election symbols on April 20.