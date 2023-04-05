Zaman Park thieves ‘challenge’ Police, irritate locals

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park in Lahore made international headlines last month when Punjab Police carried out operation and recovered allegedly AK-47s and bullets and now thieves became active in the area.

People posted notices outside various houses in Zaman Park and asked residents to beware of thieves.

It is pertinent to note that Police launched operation last month to clear the area of ‘security camps’ established by the PTI party.

PTI supremo Imran Khan strongly condemned the Police operation at his house in his absence and claimed only his wife Bushra Bibi was in the residence at the time of operation.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar last month addressing a press conference in Lahore following the raid, display the alleged petrol bombs and claimed, “These petrol bombs were recovered from there (Zaman Park), and there is also ammunition other than this.”

