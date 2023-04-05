Silicone thumbs: FIA busts suspect involved in illegal issuance of mobile SIMs

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle has achieved major success in its campaign against the illegal issuance of mobile SIM cards by arresting a suspect in Quetta.

The accused, identified as Irfan Ashiq, was apprehended from his residence in Quetta during a recent operation conducted by the FIA Cybercrime Circle.

According to an agency’s spokesperson, the arrest was made following a request from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take action against the suspect.

The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in the illegal activation of thousands of mobile SIMs.

During the operation, the FIA recovered a substantial amount of evidence that indicates the involvement of the suspect in the illegal SIM issuance.

A total of over 2,000 activated SIMs, 1,973 silicone thumbs, and 1,947 paper thumb sheets were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The FIA spokesperson further revealed that 271 silicone sheets, 20 voter lists, and mobile phones were also seized from the accused.