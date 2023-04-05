Security outside Imran’s residence beefed up further

The security outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s house has been tightened. The road leading to the residence has been closed at two points by placing blockades.

The PTI has tightened the security outside its Chairman Imran Khan’s residence.

Gate number one was already closed with the help of two containers, while now the path leading to the main entrance from gate number two has also been blocked by erecting barriers.

Reportedly, party workers will also not be allowed to go towards the residence before Iftar.

Only the workers, whose names have been entered on a list for Iftar, will be able to enter the residence.

PTI leaders will only be able to use gate number two to meet Imran Khan.