Imran’s four-year reign was full of vengeance: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer, Maryam Nawaz Wednesday stated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s four-year reign was full of vengeance.

While addressing a lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi, the PML-N leader alleged Imran Khan, when in power, was primarily focused on arresting his political opponents, rather than focusing on policy and development.

Slamming the former premier, she said: “I feel ashamed when that Jackal refers himself as a leader”.

The chief organizer of PML-N further said that I have never seen a dictator, getting the title of ‘godfather’ and ‘Sicilian Mafia’.

Judicial system failed to take action on important issues—leaked audio tapes that exposed corruption among judges— alleging that Khan had been granted bail in all twelve cases registered against him.

My family was falsely implicated in cases; however, we ensured our presence in court and attended every hearing without any excuse, she said.

Maryam Nawaz also said that elected prime ministers have always been dismissed while dictators have gone unpunished.

She credited her father PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for stepping up to protect the judiciary from the oppression of a dictator.

Miss Maryam also expressed that her party agrees that polling should be held on schedule, not before time.

“We are not afraid of elections,” she emphasized.

She went on to criticize the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, stating that his fellow judges are not accepting his decisions, but he is urging the nation to accept them.

Maryam further argued that if one wants to engage in politics, they should do so through the parliament, which is responsible for making legal decisions.