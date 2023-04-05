Groom in India dies due to bomb gifted by bride’s ex-lover

A tragic incident occurred in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, where a newly-wed man his life due to a bomb explosion in a home theatre system they received as a wedding gift by a girl’s former lover.

According to police reports, the gift was planted with explosives that triggered an explosion as soon as it was plugged in for use. While the groom died on the spot, his brother succumbed to injuries sustained during treatment.

The authorities have revealed that the bomb was allegedly sent by the bride’s former lover, Sarju Markam, from the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh, who was enraged at her for marrying another man.

The accused has been taken into custody, and no statement has been made as yet. The explosion injured four other individuals, including an 18-month-old baby.

Police reports suggest that Mr Markam, 33, was in a relationship with the 29-year-old woman and had been pressuring her to become his second wife, but her family refused and arranged for her marriage to someone else.

The explosion was so powerful that it caused the walls and roof of the room to collapse. This tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning, as they grapple with the devastating loss of two lives.