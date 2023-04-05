US dollar continues its upward trend against rupee

The US dollar continued its upward trend and rose Rs1 to Rs288.30 against the Pakistani rupee in early trade on Wednesday.

The devaluation of the currency is attributed to the delay in the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program, and the increasing risk of default on foreign debt repayment.

On the interbank market, the rupee is currently being exchanged at a rate of 288.30 against the greenback. This represents a drop of Rs1, from the closing exchange rate of Rs287.29 on Tuesday.

The open market also saw an increase in the value of the US dollar, with the greenback experiencing a surge of Rs2 to reach a trading value of Rs293.

A day ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced raising the policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 21% which is the highest ever in the country’s history.

The decision to raise the policy rate comes in the backdrop of runaway inflation – peaking to the highest ever 35.4% - in March 2023.

The central bank has gauged that the trend of inflation is likely to continue in the near future.