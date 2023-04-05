Bowler kills umpire for giving no-ball

On Sunday, a cricket umpire named Lucky Rout was killed by a young man named Muna Rout in a shocking incident at the Mahisalanda ground under the Choudwar police station.

The reason for the murder was reportedly the umpire’s wrong decision on a no-ball during a match, which led to a heated argument between the two teams.

Muna attacked Lucky on the head with a bat, causing him to fall unconscious on the spot.

Despite this, Muna continued the attack and stabbed Lucky with a sharp object.

The locals rushed Lucky to the hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

The incident led to increased tension in the area. The police were informed and began an investigation.