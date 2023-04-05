Is your iPhone about to become obsolete? Find out if it is fit for iOS 17 support

Apple is expected to launch its latest iOS 17 software version at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5.

According to a report from MacRumors, as many as six devices may not receive software support for the new version. The devices that may not be eligible for the update include iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, first-generation iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and fifth-generation iPad.

These devices are pretty old and Apple can only provide support up to a certain period of time because of hardware limitations.

The iOS 17 is anticipated to bring some useful features, including support for sideloading of apps and third-party app stores as per the European Legislation, widgets, CarPlay updates, and improved stability and efficiency.

According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to release the most requested features to iPhone users with the upcoming software version, but it didn’t provide any details.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 12 Pro series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 13 Pro series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone 14 Pro series are expected to be eligible for the new software update.

Last year, Apple announced that it would no longer release major updates for devices such as iPhone 6a, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE model, final iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air, and fourth-generation iPad mini.