COVID-19: India logs 4435 new cases in 24 hours

India has reported 4,435 fresh cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, the highest single-day jump in five months.

As per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s active caseload currently stands at 23,091.

With these fresh cases, India’s COVID tally has climbed to 4,47,33,719, while the death toll has increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths.

As many as 92.21 million total tests have been conducted so far; 1,31,086 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79%.

As many as 220.66 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.