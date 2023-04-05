Will AI take over jobs of software engineers? Google CEO tells

There are concerns about AI-powered chatbots, like ChatGPT and Bard, taking over jobs. The fear is that AI can write articles, review codes, and create images based on text inputs, putting writers, software engineers, and creators in danger.

In a podcast with the New York Times, Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledges these concerns but highlights the positive aspects of generative AI platforms like Bard and ChatGPT. He believes that society will adapt to these changes, and individuals may need to course-correct in certain areas.

Pichai believes that there are two things that will also be true for software engineers. First, some of the grunt work they’re doing as part of programming will get better, and second, programming will become more accessible to more people, which may lead to the creation of different roles.

Pichai suggests that ChatGPT and Bard-like tools would make programming more accessible and collaborative, and it would make it easier for users to create new things.

Bard is not yet available in other countries, and only limited users in select countries can test it. It had a patchy start, but Google claims it is improving its technology to compete with its competitors like ChatGPT by OpenAI or Bing Chat by Microsoft.

Pichai addressed the concerns and said Bard would improve over time. He also said he used the LaMDA-powered Bard to plan his father’s 80th birthday, suggesting that AI tools can spark the imagination.

Pichai is not surprised by OpenAI’s progress and claims they had been following GPT 2 and GPT 3. He said that they knew the caliber of the folks there, so that part wasn’t a surprise at all. Overall, Pichai believes that AI tools will make programming more accessible and collaborative, leading to the creation of new roles, and individuals must adapt to any technology.