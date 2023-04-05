KMC to transfer ailing elephant Noor Jehan from Zoo to Safari Park

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) agreed to arrange any necessary logistics for medical procedures and prepare to relocate ailing elephant Noor Jehan and another elephant - Madhubala - to the sprawling Safari Park within a month, as recommended by experts.

Karachi Administrator Dr Saif-ur-Rehman expressed his appreciation for Four Paws - global animal welfare organisation - which has carried out numerous animal welfare and rescue missions across the globe.

Dr Rehman acknowledged that Noor Jehan had been suffering from neurological deficiencies for the past few months, which had severely impacted her hind legs.

Unfortunately, the required treatment is not currently available in Pakistan, so the international group was approached for their expert opinion.

The Four Paws team had recommended more than a year ago that zoo elephants should be relocated to the Safari Park, which is equipped to house four elephants and is ideal for the species, given its reduced noise pollution and ability to support a herd.

Experts had also stressed that elephants should be allowed to live in conditions that closely mimic their natural environment.

On behalf of the government, the administrator has extended complete support to the Four Paws team for Noor Jehan’s medical assessment and treatment. The team has been welcomed with open arms, and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the ailing elephant is well taken care of.

The relocation of the elephants to Safari Park has been considered as a crucial step in the animals’ well-being and is expected to improve their living conditions significantly.