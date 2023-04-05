‘Barbie’ movie posters unveiled: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren and more

The Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie is just three months away from release, with Oscar nominees Margot Robbie taking on the role of the iconic toy in her first live-action feature.

Moreover, fellow Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling is set to play Ken.

The same day as the posters, Warner Bros released the movie’s official trailer as well.

On Tuesday, 24 character posters were revealed by Warner Bros showing the entire main cast of variations of Barbies, Kens, and even some humans, reported GameSpot.

The posters confirm the star cast, and the Barbie, or Ken, they’re playing in the movie.

Insecure’s Issa Rae will play President Barbie and Dua Lipa will swim as mermaid Barbie.

As for the Kens, there will be Gosling, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans (Looking, Fringe).

There’s even Allan, played by Michael Cera, who is a discontinued doll introduced as Ken’s friend.

Other cast members include America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya and Helen Mirren.

The film is believed to follow Robbie and Gosling’s characters as they stumble into the real world. The duo went viral last year for filming “Barbie” scenes around Venice beach, reported Variety.

The movie has been in the works since 2009, and is finally set to premiere in theaters on July 21.