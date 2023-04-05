Pakistan has potential to ‘bounce back’ with robust reforms: ADB

Asia Development Bank (ADB) stated that Pakistan has the potential to ‘bounce back’ with robust macroeconomic and structural reforms, despite the country’s economy facing continued headwinds.

Country Director ADB Yong Ye, in a news release, expressed commitment to continue to support Pakistan.

While issuing an Asian Development Outlook (ADO) April 2023, flagship economic report, he said last year’s catastrophic floods have exacerbated the economic and financial challenges for Pakistan.

“Yet, with a history of resilience in the face of adversity and depending on a fast return to stability twinned with robust macroeconomic and structural reforms, Pakistan can bounce back. ADB is committed to continuing to support Pakistan’s economic recovery and development plans,” he added.

The ADP report predicted that Pakistan’s economic growth to slow in FY2023 (ends June 30, 2023) in the wake of last year’s devastating floods, surging inflation and an ongoing foreign exchange crisis.

ADO April 2023 noted that climate change poses a grave challenge to country’s economic, social, and environmental development.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index, Pakistan has ranked among the 10 most vulnerable nations worldwide in the past 20 years.

Moreover, Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to slow to 0.6% in FY2023.

Industrial growth is forecast to continue decelerating in FY2023, a major depreciation of the local currency, and higher domestic oil and electricity prices.

In FY2023, the fiscal deficit is projected to narrow slightly to the equivalent of 6.9% of GDP.

Additionally, it is estimated that the average inflation rate will increase by more than twofold, rising from 12.2% in FY2022 to 27.5% during the current fiscal year.

The surge in consumer inflation to 25.4% during the initial seven months of this fiscal year can be attributed to elevated domestic energy costs, a depreciating currency, disruptions to supply chains due to floods, and limitations on imports caused by the balance of payment crisis.

Given Pakistan’s status as a net importer of oil and gas, it is expected to experience substantial inflationary pressures for the rest of FY2023.