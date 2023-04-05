SC verdict: PM to chair meeting of ruling allies’ parliamentary leaders today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to chair a meeting of the parliamentary leaders of the ruling coalition in Islamabad today.

The gathering is expected to mull over the government’s future strategy following Tuesday’s Supreme Court verdict that set May 14 as the date for elections in Punjab.

Apart from vociferously highlighting the government’s position on the apex court verdict in parliament, the future strategy on the new date will also be formulated.

The government’s future strategy will be decided in consultation with all the allies.

On the other hand, an important meeting of the PPP Punjab chapter has been scheduled for 2pm on the instructions of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The meeting will be chaired by PPP leader Faryal Talpur. It is expected to be attended by party leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rana Farooq and Hasan Murtaza.

The meeting will review the party’s preparations for elections in Punjab.

It will also formulate the party’s strategy in light of the Supreme Court order and the government’s policy.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declared null and void the election commission’s announcement of postponement of elections in Punjab to October 8.

The three-member special bench declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s March 22 verdict “unconstitutional and illegal”.

It has ruled that the Constitution and law do not allow the ECP to postpone the elections.

Altering the election schedule slightly, the Supreme Court has announced that the elections in Punjab will be held on May 14 instead of April 30.