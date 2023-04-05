Allies ask PM to take confrontational path, file reference against SC 3-member bench

Federal government allies parties suggested and stressed for taking a confrontational path, setting aside the apologetic attitude over the Supreme Court verdict that put ruling rainbow coalition in the backfoot over their stance to hold polls at same day across the country.

PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman suggested to adopt the path of confrontation for the supremacy of the Parliament, SAMAA TV reported quoting sources.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PMLN Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz insisted on filing a reference against the judges included in the bench, sources claimed.

The government allies told PM Shehbaz that hustice was murdered by not making a full court on Punjab and KP elections delay case. Political leaders opined that Parliament should recognize its supremacy.

“If you still take an apologetic attitude, there will be a lot of loss,” government unity said.

PM announces to bring another resolution against SC verdict in polls delay case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the allies parties meeting on Wednesday announced to bring another solution in the parliament on the Supreme Court verdict that tasked ECP to hold elections in Punjab on Mary 14.**

Shehbaz Sharif said nation’s fate is going to be decided in the upcoming political scenario.

Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict that suspended the ECP decision to postpone the Punjab elections, PM said cabinet meeting held twice along with parliamentary meeting of allies’ parties in the National Assembly as well in which Law Minister briefed on the decision of apex court. The premier said Lower House of the Parliament already passed the resolution. He briefed allies parties that he has been holding meeting with legal team.

“4-3 verdict was ignored and all judges who recused themselves became part of the verdict,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif condemned the SC circular that declared null and void Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

‘Never seen such devastation’

Prime Minister said history has never witnessed such devastation as SC did not allow political parties to become part of the important case of polls delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commenting on the election schedule for the Punjab, PM Sharif said three-member bench directed ECP to ensure final report on security by April 17 via ECP chief election commissioner.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the parliamentary leaders of the ruling coalition in Islamabad Wednesday.

The gathering mulled over the government’s future strategy following Tuesday’s Supreme Court verdict that set May 14 as the date for elections in Punjab.

Apart from vociferously highlighting the government’s position on the apex court verdict in parliament, the future strategy on the new date was also formulated.

On the other hand, an important meeting of the PPP Punjab chapter held scheduled on the instructions of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The meeting was chaired by PPP leader Faryal Talpur and attended by party leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rana Farooq and Hasan Murtaza.

The meeting reviewed the party’s preparations for elections in Punjab. Also, formulated the party’s strategy in light of the Supreme Court order and the government’s policy.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declared null and void the election commission’s announcement of postponement of elections in Punjab to October 8.

The three-member special bench declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s March 22 verdict “unconstitutional and illegal”.

It has ruled that the Constitution and law do not allow the ECP to postpone the elections.

Altering the election schedule slightly, the Supreme Court has announced that the elections in Punjab will be held on May 14 instead of April 30.