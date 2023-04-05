ECP to hold consultative meeting over SC election ruling

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called for an emergency consultative meeting to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling that declared the ECP’s order to postpone elections in Punjab as unconstitutional.

The meeting, scheduled to take place today at the ECP Secretariat, will be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The purpose of the meeting is to examine the Supreme Court’s decision and to determine the ECP’s plan of action going forward.

A senior official from the ECP stated that the commission will review the Supreme Court’s ruling from different perspectives, including any directives or suggestions that were made.

Additionally, the election schedule for the Punjab Assembly’s general election will be discussed during the meeting.

Supreme Court ruling

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declared null and void the election commission’s announcement of the postponement of elections in Punjab to October 8.

The three-member special bench declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s March 22 verdict unconstitutional and illegal.

It has ruled that the Constitution and law do not allow the ECP to postpone the elections.

Altering the election schedule slightly, the Supreme Court has announced that the elections in Punjab will be held on May 14 instead of April 30.

The six-page verdict ruled that as much as the election schedule has been complied with will be maintained.

Appeals against the nomination papers can be filed by April 10, the SC decision stated, adding the election commission’s report will be reviewed in-chamber.