Shariat Court rules against questioning chastity of Muslim women

The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) quoting the Islamic concept of “Al Ihsan” ruled that every Muslim woman must be considered chaste and that Muslim men must refrain from questioning a woman’s character without evidence.

The FSC made this declaration in response to a petition filed by Saira Rauf of Chakwal, who was contesting a decision made by the additional district and sessions judge in a case brought by her former husband, Muhammad Asad Tahir.

In 2017, Rauf’s marriage to Tahir was dissolved by way of Khula, and the separation led to a series of legal battles over custody of their two sons, aged 16 and 12, before a guardian judge in Chakwal. During these proceedings, Tahir made allegations about his ex-wife’s chastity in an affidavit submitted to the judge.

Rauf filed a criminal complaint under Section 8 of the Offence of Qazf (Enforcement of Hadd) Ordinance, 1979, before the Sessions Judge in Chakwal, but her complaint was rejected after the court recorded her statement and the statements of two other witnesses.

Tahir later apologized for making indecent statements under stress. The Shariat Court overturned the additional sessions judge’s order and sent the case back to the trial court, directing it to decide the matter within 90 days.

The trial court was instructed to record the statements of the complainant, along with the evidence of two witnesses, in accordance with Section 6 of the Qazf Ordinance. The FSC also directed the trial court to determine whether the crime of Qazf, which is punishable as Hadd, had been committed.

The FSC’s ruling is based on the Islamic concept of “Al Ihsan,” which holds that chastity is a quality possessed by those who are pure, modest, or celibate. The court emphasized that a presumption of chastity must be applied to every Muslim woman. Faithful married couples and virgins are cited as examples of chastity in the court’s judgment.