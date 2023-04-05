Imran decides not to appear before JIT probing cases against PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has decided not to appear before the joint investigation team, probing into Zaman Park operation and the cases against him, at the Lahore CCPO office.

The JIT, investigating the cases filed against the PTI, has summoned Imran Khan and all other nominated leaders today.

Deciding against appearing before the JIT at the CCPO office, the PTI chief will present his stance before the team through his lawyers.

PTI leader and former minister Asad Umar was the only one who complied with the summons issued to him and appeared before the team to record his statement.

Meanwhile, the PTI has challenged the constitution of the JIT before the Lahore High Court.

The party has adopted the stance that 10 frivolous cases have been filed against 11 PTI leaders, including Imran Khan.

It also claims it is unaware of the cases being investigated by the JIT.

The party has sought annulled of the notification of formation of the JIT.