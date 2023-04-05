Govt suspends Lady Willingdon Hospital MS over female doctor’s death

The Punjab government on Wednesday suspended the Lady Willingdon hospital (LWH) Medical Superintendent (MS) for alleged ‘negligence of overall administrative and co-coordinative tasks’.

As per details, authorities have dismissed the MS Hospital from office, citing negligence on the part of the hospital administration, after the unfortunate demise of Dr Naseem Ijaz— a female doctor in Punjab— sparked a wave of protests.

According to the inquiry committee, the MS had not been keeping up with updates regarding the payment of salaries, which may have contributed to lady doctor’s stress and ultimately her death.

The protests have been ongoing for nine days, with doctors from various hospitals participating in the strike.

Moreover, the closure of the out-patient departments (OPDs) in several hospitals—including Mayo, Services, Lady Willingdon, Lady Achison, and Kot Khawaja Saeed— has resulted in great distress for patients who reside in remote areas, as they are now unable to receive medical attention.

Doctors who are participating in the strike argue that doctors are often overworked and underpaid, which can lead to stress and burnout. Hence, they are demanding the government to take necessary steps to prioritize the needs of healthcare workers.

Background

The deceased gynecologist, Dr Naseem Ijaz, was discovered dead in her hostel room under ‘mysterious circumstances’.

Entering the room, the officials found the female doctor lying unconscious. She was shifted to the emergency ward where the duty doctor declared her dead.

The doctor, hailing from Gilgit Baltistan, had been employed at Lady Willingdon Hospital for several years.