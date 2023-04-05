One FC official martyred, 2 injured in Kuchlak firing

A Frontier Corps official was martyred, and two others injured in an alleged terrorist attack in the Kuchlak area of ​​Quetta on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at 10:45 pm on Tuesday in the ​​Jalogir area within the New Kuchlak police precincts, where unidentified assailants opened fire on an FC check post.

One FC soldier was martyred, and two others injured in the firing.

One of the assailants was also injured in the retaliatory fire of the FC personnel, but the alleged terrorists escaped by taking advantage of the darkness.

On receiving information, additional FC personnel and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the martyred and injured personnel to the Combined Military Hospital.

After the attack, the FC surrounded the area and launched a search operation to arrest the assailants.

The spokesman for the Balochistan chief minister, Babar Yousafzai, has condemned the attack at the FC check post and said the government shared the grief of the martyr’s family.

The injured personnel will be provided with the best treatment facilities, he added.