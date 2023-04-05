Judicial complex vandalism: Swati obtained extension in bail till April 17

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday extended the interim bail of PTI Senator Azam Swati until April 17 in a case related to vandalism at the judicial complex ahead of former prime minister Imran Khan’s appearance in different cases.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas presided over a case in which Swati’s counsel, Babar Awan, appeared on behalf of his client.

During the proceedings, Awan argued that cases like these are often politically motivated, pointing out that even Imran Khan and numerous party workers have faced similar charges.

He emphasized that the party leadership has always upheld the law and respected the judiciary.

Following the arguments, the ATC extended Swati’s interim bail until April 17 and adjourned the hearing.

Earlier, the ATC ordered to release 91 PTI activists in a similar case.