Liberal US judge wins key state election with abortion at stake

US abortion rights advocates were overjoyed on Tuesday, after media projections showed a liberal judicial candidate winning a closely-watched election in Wisconsin, flipping the northern state’s supreme court from conservative control.

With Janet Protasiewicz’s victory, reported by CNN and NBC News, Wisconsin’s top court will have four progressive justices against three conservatives.

The election was considered one of the most important of the year in the United States, with the right to an abortion and other key issues in the state likely to hinge on its outcome.

The US Supreme Court last year overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, striking down the nationwide right to an abortion and leaving the decision on whether to allow the procedure up to individual states.

Because several states, including Wisconsin, had enacted laws banning abortion before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, legal disputes quickly emerged over their status.

Wisconsin’s total ban on abortions, which dates to 1849, is expected to be reviewed in the coming months by the state supreme court.

“Congratulations Janet Protasiewicz on becoming the next Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice!” tweeted abortion rights group Planned Parenthood local chapter.

“We look forward to seeing you sworn in this August!” it added.

The state supreme court is also likely to hear cases on how legislative maps are drawn and other election-related matters.

Republicans control both chambers of the state’s legislature, having cemented their majorities over the past decade with electoral maps drawn to favor their party, a controversial process known as gerrymandering.

Wisconsin’s supreme court could rule that gerrymandering is unconstitutional, as some other states’ judiciaries have decided, giving Democrats better chances in the 2024 election.

A key battleground in presidential races, the state is also likely to see lawsuits related to the upcoming election, on which the supreme court may have the final word.