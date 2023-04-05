Trump indictment: Elon Musk urges non-partisan approach from justice system

Elon Musk, the tech multi-billionaire and CEO of Tesla, has weighed in on the recent trial of former US President Donald Trump.

Trump was officially charged with 34 criminal counts for falsifying business records, but pleaded not guilty to all charges at a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday.

Musk emphasized the importance of maintaining trust in the justice system and ensuring that personal connections and political influence do not affect the proceedings.

Trump’s supporters have claimed that the charges are absurd, baseless and politically motivated, while Democrats have stressed the need for a fair trial that follows the facts and the law.

The charges against Trump stem from an investigation into $130,000 paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before Trump’s election win. His former lawyer and aide, Michael Cohen, has turned against him and claims to have arranged the payment to buy Daniels’ silence about a tryst she said she had with Trump in 2006.

Legal experts suggest that if not properly accounted for, the payment could result in charges for falsifying business records, possibly for the purpose of covering up a campaign finance violation.

Trump is currently facing a series of separate criminal investigations at the state and federal level, including his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his possible involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

His response to the charges will undoubtedly continue to shape the political landscape and affect the 2024 White House campaign. Trump has claimed that he is the victim of political persecution, but the judicial system will ultimately determine his guilt or innocence.