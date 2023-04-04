Former US president Donald Trump arrested on criminal charges

Former US president Donald Trump has been arrested on criminal charges related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 on his arrival at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

The former US President, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, will be formally charged today in a watershed moment ahead of next year’s presidential election.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME,” Trump said moments before he emerged from a Secret Service-driven vehicle.

“Can’t believe this is happening in America.”

Before Trump’s arraignment, hundreds of demonstrators had gathered in front of the court. A political vendetta against him, according to the former president, is what the prosecutors are allegedly up to.

Trump, 76, is the first former president to face criminal charges. He was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to adult star Stormy Daniels.

Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges

The former US president has pleaded not guilty after being accused of 34 felony counts, including falsifying business records.

Trump has been charged with 34 felonies and pleaded not guilty in front of Judge Juan Merchan in the Manhattan court.

Reactions

‘No one is above the law,’ says Adam Schiff

Trump’s arraignment has been dubbed a “sombre moment” for the US by Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, a former chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Since the DA must establish the case, Schiff stated on Twitter, “we must understand what is most important: Even the most powerful are called to account, and that nobody is above the law.”

Chuck Schumer, the Majority Leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate who represents New York, has pledged to ensure that Donald Trump’s trial is conducted fairly and based on the facts and the law.

Schumer took to the Twitter and emphasized that the legal process must be free from any outside interference or intimidation.

He also acknowledged that protests are a constitutional right in America, but they must be peaceful and not disrupt the trial proceedings.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz emphasised his vehement opposition to the allegations against former President Donald Trump, saying that if he were to be detained, the rule of law would be violated.

Cruz utilised social media to express his views and made the argument that Republicans have repeatedly made in order to discredit the charges: that the prosecutor overseeing the case, Alvin Bragg, is a leftist benefactor named George Soros.

Soros, though, has denied making any payments or corresponding with Bragg. Cruz also asserted that the charge was politically motivated and that there was no basis for it. He called it a bad day for the nation.