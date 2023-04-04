Government extends census deadline to April 10

The government on Tuesday extended the date for census process in Pakistan by six days until April 10 due to the inability to complete the work by the fixed date of April 4.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Spokesperson of the Federal Bureau of Statistics Sarwar Gondal said that 92 percent work on census has been completed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, while 66% has been completed in Balochistan and 72 percent in Islamabad.

However, he said, the process is still ongoing in 28,000 blocks across the country, which is expected to be completed in the next two to three days.

Mr Gondal said that the notification regarding the extension in the census period has been sent to the provincial governments.