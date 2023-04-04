Is world facing new Covid crisis? Experts issue urgent warning

Health officials are warning that a new, more infectious Covid-19 variant, known as XBB.1.16 or “Arcturus” by variant trackers, is driving a surge of cases in several countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that the new strain has been found in 88 countries and is more infectious than the dominant XBB.1.5 “Kraken” variant.

However, no increase in severe illness, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, or deaths has been reported due to the new variant.

Most of the cases of the new variant have been reported in India, where it has replaced other variants that are in circulation.

The variant has been circulating for a few months and is being monitored by the WHO.

Although the Omicron strain has been found to be milder than previous variants, there are currently no reported laboratory studies on markers of disease severity for XBB.1.16.

The WHO reported that from February 27 to March 26, there were about 3.6 million new Covid-19 cases and more than 25,000 Covid-related deaths reported globally, which is a decrease of 27% and 39%, respectively, from the previous 28 days.

To protect yourself, NHS vaccination director Steve Russell encourages eligible individuals to get vaccinated this spring.

For those who are not eligible, experts recommend staying home when unwell and wearing a face covering if going out.

No official data has come out regarding infection signs of the new variant, but many of its early symptoms should be similar to previous versions of the strain.