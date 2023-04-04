Sajal Aly and Sheheryar Munawar’s romantic reel sets social media abuzz

Sajal Aly, the Pakistani actress, recently shared a romantic reel on her Instagram account featuring her and her co-star Sheheryar Munawar. The video clip, set to the soothing music of Atif Aslam’s “Tera Hua,” has been receiving a lot of attention from fans and critics alike.

The reel shows Sajal and Sheheryar sharing sweet moments, including walking hand-in-hand, staring into each other’s eyes, and embracing each other. The chemistry between the two actors is palpable, and their fans have been gushing over the video since its release. Many fans have expressed their excitement about the on-screen pairing and have been eagerly waiting to see more of them together.

Sajal Aly and Sheheryar Munawar have previously worked together in the popular Pakistani television drama series “Asmanon Par Likha.” The duo’s on-screen chemistry in the show was highly appreciated by fans, and they have since been paired in several other projects, including the upcoming film “Dhoop Ki Deewar.”

The romantic reel has also sparked rumors of a possible off-screen romance between the two actors. However, both Sajal and Shehryar have kept their personal lives private, and neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

In conclusion, Sajal Aly’s romantic reel featuring Sheheryar Munawar has caused quite a stir on social media. The on-screen chemistry between the two actors has left fans eagerly anticipating their upcoming projects. While the rumors of an off-screen romance remain unconfirmed, the video has definitely given fans something to swoon over.