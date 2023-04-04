Dictatorship in SC won’t be accepted: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that dictatorship in the Supreme Court won’t be accepted called for a larger bench to be formed in the Supreme Court, claiming that a “one-man show” is going on in the judiciary.

Speaking at the anniversary ceremony of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) founder and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he criticised the authoritarian mindset in the judiciary and demanded an end to the constitutional crisis.

The PPP chairman urged all stakeholders to take note, saying that the people of Pakistan will bear the price of this dangerous experiment. He also emphasized the need for fair and transparent elections, adding that the country should be freed from the constitutional crisis.

The foreign minister said that a larger bench should be formed to settle the ongoing political crisis, and everyone is ready to accept the decision of the larger bench. He expressed his desire for the Chief Justice of Pakistan to be remembered in history in good words.

Bilawal also accused the previous establishment and the top court of rigging the 2018 election, alleging that former Chief Justice Justice (r) Saqib Nisar campaigned for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid punishment. He also criticised the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Pervez Musharraf to amend the constitution.

He also stressed the need to save democracy and restore the institutions of Pakistan, adding that the fate of the nation is being played, and that it is the right of the people to decide who will become the prime minister of the country.

The FM said, “The PPP and its jiyalas (die-hard workers) shed the blood for the restoration of justice and that they had endured a lot for the sake of the country, the system, and the institutions.

“The Supreme Court must save itself, as no one else can save it from itself,” he added.

Mentioning the sacrifices rendered by Zulifkar Ali Bhutto for strengthening democracy and country will always be remembered, Bilawal said that said Bhutto is alive in the hearts of People and we are following his vision. He said Pakistan is facing a constitutional crisis today and could face an emergency like situation.