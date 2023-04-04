PCB finalises deal with foreign coaches before New Zealand series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finalised and sent the contracts to coaches Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick whereas consultant Mickey Arthur also signed the contract.

It was also revealed that other coaches will join in next few days whereas Mickey Arthur will join on 18 April in Rawalpindi.

Mickey Arthur would not be available with the team for the matches in Lahore whereas bowling coach Morne Morkel is busy with Indian Premier League (IPL), so Umar Gul will serve as the bowling coach for this series.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s former head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who was very close with the team in last two years, is consultant of New Zealand for this series.

The three T20I matches in Lahore will be played on 14 April, 15 April and 17 April respectively, whereas Rawalpindi will host two T20 matches on 20 and 24 April.

The ODI series will be very important, as it will serve as the preparation of ODI World Cup, which will start in October 2023.

Mickey Arthur will be busy with English county Derbshire, as he is their head coach, most of the time, but he will be with Pakistan team during the World Cup.