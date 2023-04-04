Don’t make this mistake with your iPhone: Apple’s urgent warning about liquid detection

Apple has issued a warning to millions of iPhone users about a pop-up notification that appears when there is water in the Lightning port.

If ignored, the pins on the Lightning port or the cable can corrode, causing permanent damage or connectivity issues.

Also read: Never lose important messages again! WhatsApp’s latest feature will change game

There are two types of notifications that appear with a yellow warning triangle and a blue water drop inside.

The first notification says “Charging Not Available”, and the second says “Liquid Detected in Lightning Connector”. Both notifications must not be ignored, except in extreme circumstances.

Apple has provided some tips for drying your iPhone, including tapping it gently with the Lightning connector facing down to remove excess liquid, leaving it in a dry area with some airflow, and waiting 30 minutes before attempting to charge again.

If the notification appears again, it means there is still liquid present, and you should leave the iPhone in a dry area with some airflow for up to a day before trying to charge or connect a Lightning accessory.

Also read: Azad Chaiwala launches SecondWife.com to promote polygamy as lifestyle choice

Apple warns against using external heat sources or compressed air to dry the iPhone and advises against inserting foreign objects into the Lightning port, like cotton swabs or paper towels.

It is also recommended not to put your iPhone in a bag of rice, as this could damage the device.