Najam Sethi meets Babar Azam, says he will remain captain of Pakistan team

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi assured Babar Azam that he will stay the skipper in ODI and T20I formats and asked him not to focus on the rumours.

There were some rumours regarding Shadab Khan, that the vice-captain of Babar Azam will be rested for the New Zealand series.

But he was selected in the team and will remain the deputy of Babar Azam, which he became last year.

Najam Sethi also said that the people who were spreading the rumours, would be disappointed.

There were also rumours about Babar Azam not getting consulted about the team selection, but it was also proven wrong, as Babar Azam’s suggestions were also considered.

Shan Masood was named the vice-captain of Pakistani team for the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year in January.

There were reports that he was included in the team, without the consent of Babar Azam, but he was not included in the team for series this time.