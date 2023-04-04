Rawalpindi to host one extra ODI match of New Zealand series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) changed the schedule of Pakistan and New Zealand’s series once again, as Rawalpindi will host two ODI matches instead of one now whereas Karachi will host three ODI matches instead of four.

New Zealand Cricket Team will reach Lahore on 11 April, where T20 series will start on 14 April.

The second and third T20 matches will be played in Lahore on 14 and 15 April respectively.

The players will travel to Rawalpindi then, whereas fourth T20I will be held on 20 April whereas last match will be played on 24 April.

Rawalpindi will host first and second ODI match in Rawalpindi on 27 and 29 April respectively.

The players will travel to Karachi for last part of the tour, where they will play three ODI matches on 3 May, 5 May and 7 May.