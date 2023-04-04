This is how women in Iran being attacked, now

Two women in Iran were arrested for not wearing the hijab in public after a man threw yogurt at them at a store in Shandiz, as reported by their media. The incident took place on Thursday, was captured on video, where it showed the man approaching one of the women who was not covering her head and he could be seen speaking to her before grabbing a tub of yogurt and throwing it over her head, hitting both women.

The video also showed a male staff member removing the suspect from the store. The incident is currently under investigation, and the male suspect has been arrested for a disturbance of order, according to the officials.

Video credits: Firstpost

In Iran, women face arrest for not covering their hair, and many have been protesting against the mandatory dress. Despite these protests, the Iranian authorities have reiterated that wearing the hijab is compulsory.

President Ebrahim Raisi stated that it is mandatory for everyone to follow the law, and the Ministry of Interior said that the hijab is an unquestionable religious necessity. The protests against the mandatory hijab law and other political and social issues have been ongoing for several months. Those who participated in anti-government demonstrations have been arrested. School students who protested have been detained.