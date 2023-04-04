Never lose important messages again! WhatsApp’s latest feature will change game

WhatsApp, instant messaging app widely used by many, is reportedly introducing a new feature that allows users to retain messages that would otherwise disappear.

The feature, known as “keep message,” is currently available to a select group of beta testers, according to the app-tracking website WaBetaInfo.

By using this feature, users can prevent specific messages from disappearing, ensuring that they don’t lose any crucial information.

Also read: Azad Chaiwala launches SecondWife.com to promote polygamy as lifestyle choice

Previously, many users were unable to prevent messages from disappearing due to the lack of a “keep” option. However, with the release of version 23.7.0.72 for iOS, some beta testers have been given the opportunity to use this feature.

It’s worth noting that users can not only prevent their own messages from disappearing, but they can also prevent others from doing so.

WaBetaInfo states that if someone wishes to make a disappearing message disappear once more, they must select the “unkeep” action, which will make the message vanish.

Also read: iPhone users beware: iOS 16.4 update causing trouble

However, users can only retain a message that is already in the “kept messages” section; if the message has already been unkept, it cannot be prevented from disappearing again.

This feature provides users with a greater sense of control over their communications, allowing them to access and review important messages whenever necessary.