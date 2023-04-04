Umar Gul to be bowling coach of Pakistan for series against New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former fast bowler Umar Gul will be bowling coach of the team in the series against New Zealand, after Morne Morkel said he would not be available due to Indian Premier League (IPL).

Former South African bowler told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he would be unavailable for the series.

PCB contacted Umar Gul and asked him about his availability, whereas former Pakistani pacer said he is always available for Pakistan.

Umar Gul has served as the bowling coach of PSL side Quetta Gladiators, Afghanistan Cricket Team and Pakistan as well.

The series between Pakistan and New Zealand will start from 14th April in Lahore. Both teams will play five T20I and 5 ODI matches.

Umar Gul is the highest wicket taker fast bowler of Pakistan in T20 cricket with 85 wickets in 60 T20I matches whereas he is the only Pakistani bowler with two fifers in the shortest format.