Top 6 Pakistani dramas to shut down ‘desi’ stereotypes

In times like these, people have put their entire focus on how to live according to society norms and avoiding the things that have been set as the stereotypes in “desi” societies. Whether it is due to societal pressures or family restrictions, people are often limited by the chains of how people will think of it.

Fortunately, the media industry has taken inspiration from such events, to create inspiring stories that showcase characters who have overcome the fear of societal pressure, and present progressive storylines for audiences to follow.

Following are some of the top Pakistani dramas that debunk the notion of such stereotypes and present progressive storylines:

“Udaari,” produced by Moomal Entertainment/Productions, aired from April to September 2016. The drama focused on the trials and tribulations of child abuse and how the primary character “Zebo” overcame the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her step-father. Both “Zebo” and “Meera” are portrayed as strong women who reject the narrative of societal limits to find justice and relief. Even seven years after its release, “Udaari” remains a benchmark that other productions strive to meet.

“Yakeen ka Safar,” directed by Shahzad Kashmiri and produced by Momina Duraid, aired from April to November 2017. The drama was revolutionary in its portrayal of societal complications that we often ignore. “Yakeen ka Safar” addressed the “elephant in the room” and approached sensitive topics such as rape and domestic abuse in a highly progressive manner. The characters were strong, and the storyline only got better with time.

“Cheekh,” was also one of the top dramas which aired in 2019, directed by Badar Mahmood, was a crime thriller based drama. Saba Qamar played an epic role of “Mannat’ who fought against the societal norms to get justice for her murdered friend, who was raped by one of her friend’s brother and later on murdered by him. Bilal Abbas, Azekah Danial, Ushna Shah, Emad Irfani and Saba Qamar were the leads. To drama showed Ushna Shah being the girl from a less fortunate family who got raped by one of her friend’s brother, later on “Mannat” investigated the case by herself, despite getting death threats and what not, she fought against the society and dragged the culprit to the court room.

“Sar-e-Rah,” produced by iDream Entertainment, was directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Adeel Razzaq. It was one of Saba Qamar’s best works, with a storyline that revolves around routine interactions with diverse people on the roads of Karachi. Saba Qamar’s character “Rania’ takes up her father’s job as a taxi driver when he falls sick. Rania steps up to the job and lends a compassionate ear to her passengers, not caring about what society will think of it, in the process.

“Ranjha Ranjha Kardi,” released in 2018, is a heart-touching tale of true love and romance that goes beyond the judgmental views of society. The drama highlights the greed in our society and how innocence and honesty will always triumph over it. Imran Ashraf was amazing as “Bhola” and gradually wins over “Noori,” played by Iqra Aziz. “Noori” was the daughter of a street sweeper, while “Bhola” was a mentally challenged person. However, both misfits came together to challenge society’s view and reject the narrative of their typical mindsets.

“Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan,” which aired in 2009, was an extremely underrated show. The serial showcased the horror story of “Saba” and the allegations leveled against her by her mother-in-law. However, “Saba” continued to fight through life, even working as a maid in a house when times called for it. She raised her daughter “Sara” to be a strong woman and rebuffed all approaches from her husband, “Arfeen.” The sad storyline was sure to make you reject the narrative of typical societal norms.