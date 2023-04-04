Marriyum Aurangzeb slams SC’s “impractical” verdict

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday termed the verdict announced by the three-member bench of the Supreme Court as ’‘impractical order’ which will further deepen political and constitutional crises.

Taking to Twitter, she said that the verdict was contrary to the judgments of its majority judges.

Ms Aurangzeb said the time and money of the nation would have been saved “if the ‘blue-eyed and impressionist’ (Imran Khan) were directly given control of the Prime Minister’s House.”

The minister said the decision given in the case “which was rejected by the senior judges is ‘unconstitutional’”, adding that the constitutional matters should not be made issues of ego as, otherwise, it would be detrimental to the country.

“People were paying the price for a decision which had disqualified the thrice-elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017 and caused perpetual economic, political and constitutional crises,” she said and added the facilitation of Imran Khan is not acceptable.

Earlier, while sharing a video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on her Twitter handle, in which former prime minister was covering his head with a protective shield, the minister said she had never seen such a cowardly person in history of Pakistan.

She said that the person who used to ask his followers to ‘break the idol of fear’ has himself become ‘an idol of fear’.

Ms Aurangzeb went on to say that the nature of the jackal could not change by wearing a mask. A liar and a hypocrite could not be brave and courageous person, she added.