Pakistan Women Football team to face Philippines in Olympics qualifier on Wednesday
Pakistan Women’s Football team will take on Philippines in the Paris Olympics qualifying round match on Wednesday, as midfielder Nadia Khan will lead the side in Group E matches in Tajikistan.
Pakistan is grouped with hosts Tajikistan, Philippines and Hong Kong, whereas the winner of the group will proceed into the second round.
Pakistani team trained at a ground in Dushanbe on Tuesday, as they will be looking to keep the run of positive performances going, after finishing second in the four-nation event in Saudi Arabia.
Maria Khan will be leading the side whereas Nadia Khan will miss the qualifiers due to an injury.
Nadia Khan had scored a hat-trick against Maldives last year and Pakistan’s team would have been much stronger with her, but the players are motivated to show a good performance in the matches.