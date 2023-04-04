Four Paws team reaches Karachi to treat ‘partially immobile’ elephant Noor Jahan

A team of veterinarians from Four Paws, a Vienna-based animal welfare organization, arrived in Pakistan to treat an ailing elephant at a zoo in Karachi.

Animal rights activists Four Paw said the elephant was “dying” due to alleged neglect of the zoo management.

A meeting was also held with the administrator Karachi and the zoo administration regarding Noor Jahan’s treatment.

A seven-member team of international experts held a detailed discussion with Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman.

Karachi Administrator said that all the facilities are provided to the team during the medical examination and no effort will be spared for the treatment of elephant.

It is pertinent to note that last week, video and photos of elephant Noor Jehan surfaced online and showed her severely swelled joints that had left the animal partially immobile at Karachi Zoo.

An outpour of outrage on social media compelled provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah to visit the zoo and inquire about the animal’s health.