SC 3-member judge verdict enough ‘charge sheet’ to file reference in SJC: Nawaz Sharif

Speaking from London, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif said SC three member bench that suspended the ECP decision to postpone the elections, is enough charge sheet, to file reference against them.

Former prime minister for three time said Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial were the same judges who disqualified him for life-time, then same judges would pronounce any verdict in favour of him.

Commenting on the SC verdict that suspended the ECP decision to postpone the Nawaz Sharif said three-member judge, Nawaz Sharif said SC judges re-write the Constitution in the past and no one feels any ashamed or pity on the decisions.

“What was the hurdle behind forming no full court bench,” PMLN supremo asked.

‘A man is known by the company he keeps’

Nawaz Sharif said a man known by his company. He said if you try to protect such ‘corrupt’ judges like Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, then there would be no sanctity of the judiciary.

He urged Pakistani nation to wake up.

Read Also: Maryam Nawaz says she doesn’t fear disqualification as she chastises SC judges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz also censured the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on the election delay case and termed it the ‘murder’ of justice and attempt to impose Imran Khan.