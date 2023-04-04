KP HC Bar Council files reference against Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Tuesday has filed a reference against Justice Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi to probe the allegations against SC judge over an alleged audio leak.

The bar called for a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and demanded quick action against Justice Naqvi.

Bar Council said stated that the audio of Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi is an ‘open secret’ and audio proved that he is ‘impartial and approachable judge’.

Supreme Court Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi’s audio leak issue

A day ago, Balochistan High Court Bar Council through its Chairman Executive Committee and Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan (Balochistan) filed a reference of ‘misconduct’ against Justice Sayyed Mazahar All Akbar Naqvi under article 209 of the Constitution of the ‘Supreme Judicial Council Procedure Of Inquiry 2005’.